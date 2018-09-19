‘Dark Souls Remastered’ Getting Network Test On Nintendo Switch This Weekend

Following a previous beta test to see how well the game would handle on the platform, it seems that Bandai Namco wants to give Dark Souls Remastered another go on the Nintendo Switch before its release next month.

The publisher has announced that it will hold yet another Dark Souls Remastered network test for this weekend, and is available for preload on the Nintendo eShop now. It’s set to run from September 21 through 23, taking place from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM PDT on each day, enabling players to give the game a try for that four-hour span.

This Network Test will take place in the Undead Parish, with access to both multiplayer and single player features, depending on what fans will want to check out. It’s a good opportunity to take the game for a test drive and see what it’s all about, multiple deaths and all.

However, there is a catch this time around. You’ll actually need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to test out Dark Souls Remastered this time around, compared to how it was entirely open the last time around. This may leave a few players upset, but it’ll likely drive up a few more memberships in the process. And, don’t forget, there is a seven day trial that you can sign up for if you want to take that route.

Also, one other side note — any progress that you make in the Dark Souls Remastered Network Test will not carry over to the final game. So even if you do manage to survive a few rounds against bosses, you’ll need to start over again when the final game releases.

Based on what we’ve played thus far, Dark Souls Remastered definitely feels like a treat on the Nintendo Switch. Bandai Namco did a good job porting over the action from the original FromSoftware release over to the format, as it’s comfortable to play in both TV and handheld mode. And, yes, that’s even considering the fact that you’re going to die a whole lot. It is Dark Souls, after all.

The full Dark Souls Remastered experience drops on October 19 for Nintendo Switch. Can’t wait? You can also play it on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 right now.