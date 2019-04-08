‘Days Gone’ Gets a New TV Spot

Sony’s PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone is due out later this month, and ahead of its release, it’s gotten a new TV spot to show off all the different kinds of threats players will encounter. There are dogs, other humans to contend with, and zombie-like enemies, the last of which are quite plentiful in the game. Those types of enemies often come one after another or at the same time as shown in the spot above.

The 30-minute video highlighting Bend Studios’ new game starts out with the game’s protagonist, Deacon St. John, surrounded by corpses with one bullet left to defend himself with. The TV spot asks who that bullet is for – the strong, the weak, or the hopeless – while flashing back to show previous events that led to the deceased that are all around Deacon. One frail-looking enemy called a “Freaker” who’s essentially a zombie with a different name appears, and it looks like Deacon’s decided the bullet is for her. That’s until a bunch of other Freakers show up behind him, a situation that looks like it’ll be a common one in Days Gone.

These different enemies shown in the trailer are actually unique types of Freakers that have been showcased before, if you’ve been keeping up with Days Gone’s past info dumps and videos. The one who Deacon first sees in front of him appears to be what’s aptly called a “Screamer,” an enemy who would typically stun Deacon with a scream that doubles as an alert to other nearby Freakers. The rest of the enemies that climb over the wreckage behind Deacon look to be the “Swarmers,” the most basic kind of Freaker players will encounter, though there are probably some other enemy types mixed in there somewhere.

Bend Studio formally announced back in March that Days Gone had gone gold, so more trailers and informative videos like this one should be expected leading up to the game’s release. It’s currently scheduled to be available exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on April 26th.

