Days Gone Lays On The Undead At PlayStation Experience

This year’s PlayStation Experience event wasn’t really about getting hands on with the AAA titles – in fact, aside from Shadow of the Colossus, there are no opportunities to get hands-on with said AAA titles. But in their place, Sony has created some interesting experiences for players to check out, to get them in the mood for forthcoming games – and Days Gone was no exception.

Set up in a corner of the event, Days Gone represented a post-apocalyptic setting, with plenty of zombies, dead and undead, hanging around, along with a photo opportunity with a zombified bear. No, we’re not kidding. There’s a photo booth at the Experience in which you can sit on a motorcycle and have the bear literally right behind you. Yoinks. Maybe don’t send that one to your mother, yeah?

Anyway, the exhibit featured a bunch of (fake) dead bodies hanging upside down at the front, along with a lot of smoke and debris to get you in a post-apocalyptic mood. Around the back, you can actually see some actors dressed up as zombies, growling at whoever was brave enough to get close to the chain link fence that they were standing behind. (What’s more, a few guys were walking around these zombies on what appeared to be dog leashes.)

Aside from that, there was a small room where fans could go in to see new gameplay footage, but nothing amazingly new. And that was really about it as far as the Days Gone experience went. Still, it’s atmospheric, and if you’re stopping at the show today, you can totally check it out for yourself.

Days Gone will release in 2018 for PlayStation 4.