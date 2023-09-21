DC Universe Online Reveals Episode 46: Justice League Dark Cursed Key Art and Release Date (Exclusive)

DC Universe Online Episode 46 is just around the corner, and it will serve as an indirect sequel to Episode 34: Justice League Dark. Titled "Justice League Dark Cursed," the new episode will focus on characters such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Zatanna, John Constantine, Deadman, and Hecate. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that the new episode will be releasing October 5th on most of the game's platforms: PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The new episode will also be coming to the game's Nintendo Switch version, though a specific release date has not been revealed. The episode's synopsis can be found below:

"A powerful curse is burning through the world's most powerful magic users, escalating their powers to dangerously violent extremes! Hoping Batman can take on the hard work, John Constantine's transported his House of Mystery to overlook Gotham Cemetery, where he and it are now under attack. In Justice League Dark Cursed, players will join forces with Batman and members of the Justice League Dark to put an end to this threat to all magic."

(Photo: Dimensional Ink Games)

Episode 46 will be available to all players at level 15 or higher. The story is inspired by "The Witching Hour" a 2018 crossover between the Justice League Dark and Wonder Woman ongoings. The story saw Wonder Woman and the Justice League Dark in conflict with Hecate. Players can expect open world missions, a solo, an alert, and a raid, and the episode will feature new player rewards, including gear and styles. Developer Dimensional Ink Games also notes that Justice League Dark Cursed "will offer normal and elite versions of On Duty content, with level-agnostic event versions available for a limited time."

DC Universe Online PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

(Photo: Dimensional Ink Games)

Back in August, Dimensional Ink Games revealed that DC Universe Online will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S during the holiday season. A set release date has not been revealed, but these versions will include both gameplay and quality-of-life improvements, and will take advantage of the hardware upgrade. The servers will remain the same, which means players will be able to continue playing with friends regardless of their platform.

What is DC Universe Online?

(Photo: Dimensional Ink Games)

Released all the way back in 2011, DC Universe Online is a free-to-play MMO set in the DC Universe. Players start the game by creating their own original hero, and get the chance to interact with many of DC's most famous characters. Even after all these years, the game continues to see strong support, with new episodes regularly getting released. Prior to Justice League Dark Cursed, the game featured an episode titled "Shock to the System," which released back in April. That episode put a focus on Milestone Comics characters, such as Static Shock.

Are you excited to check out this new chapter for DC Universe Online? Did you enjoy the previous chapter centered on Justice League Dark?