Dead by Daylight Movie in the Works from Blumhouse, Atomic Monster

A Dead by Daylight movie is in the works with developer Behaviour Interactive announcing this week that it's teaming up with Blumhouse and James Wan's Atomic Monster to turn the asymmetrical horror game into a feature film. This announcement follows Behaviour Interactive's recent push into other mediums beyond games with a Dead by Daylight comic book scheduled to be released in the future, too. No casting info was announced at this time, and we don't have any plot details right now to indicate which of the many game characters this movie will follow, but Jason Blum is said to currently be working on finding a director and screenwriter.

The Dead by Daylight movie will mark the first time that the game has been adapted to anything of that scale with animated lore videos and trailers being the extent of Dead by Daylight cinematics that we've seen so far. In prepared statements, Behaviour's executive vice president Stephen Mulrooney said "Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are the ideal partners" for a project like this. Wan, the founder and CEO of Atomic Monster and a frequent director of horror movies himself, praised Dead by Daylight and its universe while saying the Atomic Monster team was already a big fan of the game.

"In Dead by Daylight the Behaviour team has created a love letter to the world of horror, building an incredible environment teeming with atmosphere and terrifying villains — perfect for a scary cinematic adaptation," Wan said. "We're big fans of the game at Atomic Monster, and are thrilled to be teaming up with Blumhouse to bring this frighteningly visceral world to the big screen."

Blum said that when looking for the screenwriter and director, he hopes to "find someone who appreciates and loves the world as much as we do." Wan, Blum, and Mulrooney will all be producers on the movie with Behaviour Interactive's Rémi Racine, Atomic Monster's Michael Clear and Judson Scott, Blumhouse's Ryan Turek, and Striker Entertainment's Russell Binder all on board as executive producers.

Behaviour spoke to ComicBook.com recently about its ambitions to continue expanding beyond the boundaries of games (Dead by Daylight and Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Simulator are the two current games in the series). Dead by Daylight's game director Mathieu Côté said in our talk that different mediums worked better for telling different stories, so it appears whatever story they have in the works next, a movie will best tell it.