Dead by Daylight Funko Pops No Longer Happening

Funko Pop collectors can strike Dead by Daylight figures off of their wishlists now that the game's developer, Behaviour Interactive, has confirmed that the Funko collaboration is no longer happening. The surprise update on the status of the now defunct Funko partnership was shared via the game's Twitter account with Behaviour Interactive saying that things fell apart due to circumstances beyond the developer's control. The good news for Dead by Daylight players is that Behaviour reassured them that there's still more "exciting collaborations on the way," though it's unclear if that's referring strictly to merch or to Behaviour's overall tendencies to collaborate with other properties.

The two-part statement about Dead by Daylight's Funko situation was shared on Twitter with one tweet that confirmed the news and another that hinted at things to come.

"We regret to inform you that due to circumstances beyond our control, our previously announced Dead by Daylight Funko Pop partnership will sadly not see the light of day," Behaviour began on Twitter. "We realize that many of you were eagerly awaiting their release and that this news may be disappointing, but don't fret, we have plenty more exciting collaborations on the way!"

For those wondering how you might've missed the news of this collab in the first place, it was announced back in May 2021 during one of the game's past anniversary streams. It was tucked away at the end of the stream as a reward for those who watched the full presentation with Dead by Daylight's head of partnerships Mathieu Côté saying that Funko Pops were on the way.

Hardly anything at all was said between then and now regarding the Funko partnership, though that sort of makes sense now that the deal is dead. No specific Funko Pop figures were mentioned in terms of which characters would get the Funko treatment, but we'd imagine special preference would've been given to the Killers. The Trapper, The Huntress, and other original characters seemed like prime suspects for Funko Pop figures.

Dead by Daylight figures already exist in some capacity through other collectibles, so perhaps we'll see more of those in the future based on Behaviour's tease.