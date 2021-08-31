Dead Space Remake Twitch Livestream Will Offer an Early Look at Development

✖

On August 31st, developer Motive Studios will offer an early look at the upcoming Dead Space remake! The livestream will air on Twitch starting at 10 a.m. PT, and will offer footage of an early prototype for the game. In a press release, Motive noted that this build is "not final in any capacity," instead offering some insight into the upcoming project and the studio's vision for the game. Senior producer Philippe Ducharme and creative director Roman Campos-Oriola will both be on-hand to showcase the footage and discuss the project. The game isn't set to release until next year, but this could get fans excited in the meantime!

The announcement of the livestream can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The passionate team at @MotiveStudio are bringing you in for a very early look at the development of #DeadSpace. Tune in to our stream tomorrow at 10am PT / 1pm ET. https://t.co/woBW8jSB8z pic.twitter.com/Jb1D0foen9 — Dead Space (@deadspace) August 30, 2021

It will be interesting to see exactly what gets showcased. The game's announcement trailer didn't offer much in the way of footage, with the primary focus being the game's atmosphere. However, it sounds like this livestream will give viewers a lot more to see! Apparently, the livestream will also include an appearance by the Dead Space Community Council, a group of fans that are helping to consult on the game and make sure it lives up to the proud legacy of the series.

The Dead Space remake is probably one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2022. The game is currently slated to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and it will be the first new game in the series since 2013's Dead Space 3. The trilogy has a dedicated fanbase, and there will be a lot of pressure for EA and Motive Studio to get the reboot right. It's still way too early to say if the game will deliver on its promise, but tomorrow's livestream should give us an idea of where things are headed! Fans can tune-in to the stream at Motive's Twitch page, which can be found right here.

Do you plan on watching tomorrow's Dead Space remake livestream? How do you feel about the upcoming reboot? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!