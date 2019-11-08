Here’s How Long It Takes to Beat Death Stranding

Death Stranding on PS4 is a pretty long game. In addition to a slow-burn narrative and slow-moving gameplay, there’s hours upon hours upon hours of cutscenes, which really pad the game’s length. Of course, everyone’s mileage will vary based on factors such as playstyle and what difficulty they are playing on, but generally you’re looking at 40 hours to mainline the game. Now, of course there are ways to game the system — skipping cutscenes and playing like a madman — that will let you cut down this number. That said, generally speaking, if you want to focus largely just on main story you’re looking at 30-40 hours.

If you don’t mainline the game and decide to dabble in some side content, you’re probably looking at about 50-60 hours of content, maybe a little bit more or less depending on how quickly you move through said content. Meanwhile, if you want to really drain the game of all of its content, you can get much more than 50 or 60. In fact, reports are claiming that it takes about 150 hours to platinum the game. So, if you’re a completionist, there’s a lot of game here to play.

Death Stranding will be available on PS4 starting on November 8. Further, it's set to hit PC sometime in 2020.

“Death Stranding is the most Kojima game Hideo Kojima has ever made,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Think of it this way: if a Kojima game had a baby with another Kojima game, out would slide Death Stranding. No one has ever made this kinda game before, and no one could. That’s what makes it special. Only Kojima could deliver this game, and deliver he did. The Metal Gear creator is a maverick in an industry bloated with unoriginality, and never has this been more obvious than while playing Death Stranding, which is not just wonderfully well-realized and admirably anomalous, but one of PlayStation 4’s best games, and very possibly Kojima’s magnum opus.