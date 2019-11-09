Death Stranding: How to Fast Travel

Death Stranding is a long game that moves at a pretty slow pace. Turns out walking — and sometimes driving — across America isn’t easy and takes awhile. That said, there’s fast travel in the game if you don’t want to trek everywhere all the time. However, you don’t unlock it immediately. Towards the end of Episode 3 you’ll unlock the ability to fast travel. And the game will make it known that you can fast travel, so you don’t have to worry about missing it. And of course, like most things in Death Stranding, it’s not your basic fast travel system.

After you unlock it, there’s a few things you need to know. For one, it involves Fragile, a prominent character in the game. Further, you can only fast travel from Private Rooms, which are located in Knot Cities, Distribution Centers, and Safe Houses. You have to fast travel from these places, and you can only fast travel to other places that fall under the above umbrella of locations.

There’s more to note. When you fast travel, you can’t take any of your cargo with you. All you will take is your BB, backpack, and the cosmetic items on you. Everything else will be stored in that location’s private storage and will need to be retrieved later if you want it back.

The game clearly doesn’t want you to fast travel, which is why it’s a not-so-great implementation of the feature. In fact, it’s probably more beneficial to invest in building roads that will make travel much quicker once you unlock vehicles.

Death Stranding is available for PS4, and will hit PC sometime next year. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Death Stranding is the most Kojima game Hideo Kojima has ever made,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Think of it this way: if a Kojima game had a baby with another Kojima game, out would slide Death Stranding. No one has ever made this kinda game before, and no one could. That’s what makes it special. Only Kojima could deliver this game, and deliver he did. The Metal Gear creator is a maverick in an industry bloated with unoriginality, and never has this been more obvious than while playing Death Stranding, which is not just wonderfully well-realized and admirably anomalous, but one of PlayStation 4’s best games, and very possibly Kojima’s magnum opus.”