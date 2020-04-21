Death Stranding PC Release Date Delayed

✖

The PC release date for Death Stranding has officially been delayed, developer Kojima Productions announced early today. According to the company, the delay is due to the temporary closure of Kojima Productions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It does sound like, however, that production hasn't been impacted too severely, as Death Stranding for PC has slipped only a month from June 2nd to July 14th.

Death Stranding on PC isn't the only high-profile video game release to see delays this year thanks at least in part to the health crisis. Recently, PlayStation delayed both The Last of Us Part 2 and Marvel's Iron Man VR "until further notice." At this point, with companies delaying games set to release in June, there's a high likelihood that we see even more delays as the weeks go on.

Following the temporary closure of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, we have had to delay the PC launch of DEATH STRANDING to July 14, 2020, to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place. Thank you all for your patience and continued support!#keeponkeepingon pic.twitter.com/euOmebcdQj — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) April 21, 2020

Here's how PlayStation's official product page for Death Stranding describes it, if you're not already familiar:

"In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation."

Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4. While it had previously been announced that the game would also PC this year on June 2nd, that has now been delayed to July 14th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

