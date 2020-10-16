New Demon Slayer Game Confirms Western Release with New Story Trailer

✖

Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles is heading West with Sega confirming on Thursday plans to release the game in North America and in Europe. The game based on the anime and the Mugen Train movie will launch on October 15th and will be playable on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. A new story trailer featuring the Demon Slayer cast was released alongside the announcement to prep fans and newcomers for the release.

The trailer below released on Thursday features our Demon Slayer protagonist Tanjiro along with Nezuko and others from the show’s cast as the game’s story is set up. Unsurprisingly, it seems to follow pretty closely with the story told in the anime. You’ll see some moments from various episode recreated in the trailer, and while this story trailer overview doesn’t go too far into the events of the anime, you might want to tread carefully regardless if you’re still catching up on Demon Slayer.

As you likely inferred from the trailer, the new Demon Slayer game is an arena fighter, a popular choice for anime and manga properties that are adapted to the video game medium. The game includes a story mode where players can relive the events of the Demon Slayer story so far and also has a versus mode where players can do battle with one another while playing as various Demon Slayer characters. The show has no shortage of characters to choose from, and as such, the roster has already grown considerably with character trailers released for different combatants on the game’s site.

Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles is being developed by CyberConnect2 with Aniplex serving as the publisher, though Sega will handle the publishing of the game in the West. Those familiar with CyberConnect2 will recognize the studio as the developer that worked on past .hack and Naruto games and is most recently known for the creator of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Along with the announcement about the Western release, plans were also set on Thursday for a webcast centered around the game. That webcast will air on June 25th at 4 a.m. PT and is geared towards audiences in Asia. It’ll include a first look at live gameplay from the game and more info about the title, however, so it’s worth keeping up with even if you have to catch a recap of it later.

Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles will release on October 15th.