Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Unleashes First Look at New DLC Fighters

Demon Slayer has shattered countless records across the board, with its manga, anime, and anime movie becoming some of the biggest examples of their respective mediums. Last year, the story of Tanjiro made its first dive into the world of video games, via Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, and it seems that the roster of this fighting game is set to expand a bit more via new downloadable characters that help represent one of the major arcs of the Entertainment District Arc.

The characters in question that are set to be added to The Hinokami Chronicles’ roster include Tengen Uzui the Sound Hashira, Daki, Gyutaro, the demonic form of Nezuko, as well as Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke in their hilarious attires from the Entertainment District Arc. Said characters are said to arrive at some point this summer, though a price point for the DLC fighters and a specific date have yet to be revealed at this time.

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles was developed by Cyber Connect, the same publisher responsible for the electric series known as Naruto: Ultimate Storm. In our official review of this anime fighting game, we were sure to dive deeper into the graphics of this wild brawler that manages to almost flawlessly capture the animation style that Ufotable has used throughout the first two seasons, and the Mugen Train movie, of Demon Slayer:

“I would be remiss if I didn’t extrapolate on the best part of the Hinokami Chronicles: the graphics. Cyber Connect put in a lot of work in creating the Naruto series that looked torn straight from the anime series, and the publisher not only does so with Demon Slayer, but does so with such gusto that there were legitimately a number of times where I felt it was impossible to discern the difference between what I was seeing in the game and what I saw from the animation studio of Ufotable. The graphics are simply gorgeous, whether we’re talking the cutscenes, in-game battles, or exploration sequences around small villages and mountainous terrain, my jaw was on the floor when it came to seeing how accurately the producers were able to create a game that looked exactly like its source material.”

