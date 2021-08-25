New Demon Slayer Game Trailer Highlights The Terror Of The Spider Clananime

✖

Demon Slayer broke countless records when the first feature-length film of the franchise, Mugen Train, was released in theaters around the world, and the series might just have some more to break with the upcoming video game that will allow players to control the likes of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu for the first time. Following the release of a new trailer, the upcoming fighting game has dove into its "Adventure Mode," feature which points the spotlight onto the nefarious Spider Clan, the most infamous villains to battle against the Demon Slayer Corps in the first season of the anime.

The Spider Clan itself was made up of some terrifying villains that proved to be quite the challenge for our young heroes, with the strongest being Rui, the younger demon responsible for transforming humans into these arachnid antagonists. Luckily for the Corps, Tanjiro was able to call upon a fire breathing technique that allowed him to defeat the strongest member of the Clan, while also revealing that his lineage might have been more involved in the ways of monster hunting than he ever knew. The upcoming video game is set to land on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 15th this fall.

The Official Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Twitter Account shared the brand new trailer which gives us a look at the boss battle with the Spider Clan's Rui, which looks as if it were ripped right out of the episodes of the anime from the Shonen franchise's first season:

As part of Opening Night Live at gamescom 2021, we unveiled the first look at the demon of Mt. Natagumo, Twelve Kizuki (Lower Five) Rui in a new trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles! Pre-order today: https://t.co/zE1qivzGd6 pic.twitter.com/0G2DvZte7C — Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (NA/EU) (@demonslayer_hc) August 25, 2021

Demon Slayer's popularity has only continued to steadily climb over the years, with the second season of the anime adaptation set to land later this year, though Ufotable has yet to reveal the precise release date.

Will you be picking up the first video game from the Demon Slayer franchise? Do you think the second season's arrival will coincide with this gaming release? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.