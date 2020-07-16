Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion Delayed to November

Destiny 2’s newest expansion called Beyond Light had been delayed out of September and will instead release in November. Bungie announced the delay on Thursday following the initial reveal of the next chapter for Destiny 2 from June that confirmed the Beyond Light expansion and what players could expect from it. Work on the expansion has faced challenges because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and in order to still reach the same level of quality Bungie hopes for, the release date had to be moved. Destiny 2: Beyond Light is now scheduled to release for all supported platforms on November 10th.

Bungie opened its post by getting to the point and saying the release date had been pushed back. Recalling Beyond Light as the first chapter in a new trilogy of expansions for Destiny 2 – the other two being The Witch Queen and Lightfall – Bungie said the move was the best decision for the expansion.

“As the first chapter in a new trilogy of expansions, Beyond Light is the beginning of a new era of Destiny 2,” Bungie said. “We have a powerful story to tell and incredible new features that we're really excited for players to experience. As always, our goal is to make the coolest, most entertaining expansion we can possibly make for our fans. To that end, we are doing what’s best for the game and moving the launch date.”

An update on the release date for Beyond Light: https://t.co/rt61t90eEz pic.twitter.com/1xRcgcbu43 — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) July 16, 2020

As for the reasoning behind the delay, like many other studios that have had to adjust their plans for projects in the past few months, Bungie said recent efforts have been made more challenging because of the pandemic. The quality of the product is said to be unchanged, but it’ll just take longer to arrive.

Bungie added that it’ll have more updates on Beyond Light and the current season which has been similarly extended to November 10th.

“Over the coming weeks, we’ll be unveiling more of what we’re working on for Beyond Light and what that also means for Season of Arrivals, which will now extend to November 10,” Bungie said. “Beyond Light sets the stage for an incredible future in Destiny 2 and, though it’s coming later than we originally anticipated, we’re excited to continue that journey with you this November.”

Expect Destiny 2: Beyond Light to release for all supported platforms on November 10th now barring any other delays.

