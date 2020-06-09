Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion Revealed

Bungie unveiled the next chapter of Destiny 2 by revealing Destiny 2: Beyond Light, an expansion that’s scheduled to release later this year. The chapter reveal follows numerous teasers leading up to the announcement that included multiple scenes all featured within the reveal trailer above that shows what’s coming in the next chapter. A new power will also be introduced in the Beyond Light expansion, according to the developers, which will sit alongside other powers that have been in the game since launch. Beyond the next chapter, Bungie also offered a preview of what’s to come in the next few years.

The trailer above shows the first full look at Beyond Light ahead of its release later this year. It’s scheduled to be available on September 22nd for all platforms Destiny 2 is currently supported on, according to the developers.

“A new power is born out of the ancient Pyramid ship above Europa's frozen frontier, and a dark empire has risen beneath, united under the banner of the Fallen Kell of Darkness, Eramis,” Bungie said about the new chapter. “Join your fellow Guardians and bring down the empire at any cost – even if it means wielding the Darkness itself.”

Go beyond the light. Destiny 2: Beyond Light // Sept 22, 2020https://t.co/R00L1WAxqG pic.twitter.com/foIzgCdiEd — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) June 9, 2020

Through some gameplay shown during the livestream event coinciding with the reveal, players got to see a brief glimpse at something called “Stasis” which is a new power being introduced to the game in the Beyond Light expansion. It’ll be a major new power that’ll exist alongside Arc, Solar, and Void in Destiny 2, and the developers made sure to stress in the livestream that this will be a big deal seeing how it’s the first new element added to the Destiny formula in a long time.

“As the new threat emerges, so too does a mysterious new power – Stasis. Rooted in Darkness, Guardians will wield this new elemental power alongside Arc, Solar, and Void to dominate the battlefield,” a preview of the Stasis power said. “Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters each use Stasis in a different way, from slowing down foes with Stasis fields to encasing and shattering enemies with destructive might.”

After Beyond Light, Bungie said it already has plans for the next few chapters of the game. The Witch Queen is supposed to be releasing in 2021, and in 2022, players can look forward to the Lightfall expansion.

