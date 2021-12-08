Destiny 2 Celebrates Bungie’s 30th Anniversary With All-New Event

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Bungie, and to celebrate, the developer has added a new event in Destiny 2, filled with loot inspired by the company’s past. Naturally, this means multiple references to the Halo franchise, though Bungie is being careful to avoid any direct references to the series, since it’s owned by Microsoft. Despite this, the trailer for the new event features a number of clear allusions to the Xbox shooter, including a sidearm that bears a strong resemblance to the Magnum, an Energy Sword, a reference to Armor Lock, and more. The Bungie 30th Anniversary Event is available for purchase in the game now for $24.99.

The trailer for the Bungie 30th Anniversary Event can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DestinyTheGame/status/1468234792747548684

As part of the event, players can check out a new dungeon, the Grasp of Avarice. The three-player dungeon was “inspired by famed cosmodrome loot caves of yore” and tasks players with seeking out the Thorn armor set, as well as the Exotic Rocket Launcher, Gjallarhorn. While the Halo-inspired content and the new dungeon are easily the highlight, there’s a lot of other content. One of the most notable additions is the Bungie Streetwear ornament set, which includes clothing inspired by the ’90s, when Bungie first made the scene. It’s all intentionally gaudy, but it looks pretty great at the same time!

The event looks like an enjoyable one for longtime fans of Bungie. Information on the anniversary event actually leaked back in August, but fans should be happy now that it’s finally here. On social media, some fans have bemoaned the price point for the content, but for players that have been with Bungie since the early days, it seems like this anniversary event will be a welcome one!

Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to the Destiny 2 Bungie 30th Anniversary Event? What do you think of these references to the developer’s past? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!