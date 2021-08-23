Destiny 2 Leak Spoils Upcoming Expansions

✖

Some potential spoilers for the future of Destiny 2 have leaked online, giving fans an idea of what to expect from the game in the future. Reddit user Dioxety has shared images that appear to be internal documents and information from Bungie about the game's upcoming expansions. The images are a bit blurry, but Dioxety has done a good job surmising the details contained within. As with any leak, readers are going to want to take this all with a grain of salt until Bungie reveals concrete information. Plans can often change in the video game industry, and it's difficult to determine the authenticity of these images.

One of the most interesting potential leaks is for "Season 15.5," which will apparently be a celebration of Bungie's 30th anniversary as a developer. This anniversary pack will supposedly add content from previous Bungie games, most notably the Halo franchise! This will include four weapons from the series, Halo armor sets for each class, two secret missions, and more. Apparently, Destiny 2 will release on the Epic Games Store alongside this content.

In addition to Season 15.5, there are also hints at 2022's The Witch Queen expansion. Apparently, this will feature "new weapon archetypes and new weapon crafting." The expansion will apparently feature a "definitive new campaign" as players "delve into Savathun's surreal Throne World to uncover the mystery of how she and her Hive obtained the Light from the Traveler."

A lot more potential spoilers can be found in the original Reddit post right here. Some of these revelations sound exciting, provided they end up being accurate. A Destiny 2 event is set to take place on August 24th, so it's possible some of this information could be confirmed then, or debunked entirely. Regardless of what happens, hopefully Tuesday's showcase will have plenty of exciting content for fans to discover.

Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to this week's Destiny 2 showcase? What do you think of these potential leaks? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!