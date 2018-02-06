Destiny 2’s First Expansion Details Revealed by Microsoft Store

Destiny 2 just launched, and many of you have already reached the level cap. As we look forward to end-game content, the Microsoft Store has officially revealed the listing for Destiny 2‘s first expansion, which will be called Curse of Osiris. For those of you who played the first Destiny, the title may lead you to believe that this will be a PvP-heavy expansion due to the similarly named “Trials of Osiris,” but the official description has more of a narrative focus.

“Destiny 2 Expansion I: Curse of Osiris continues your Guardian’s journey with all-new story missions and adventures set in a new destination, Mercury. Journey through time and space to learn the secrets of Osiris, avert a dark future, and rebuild the ties between the legendary Warlock and his greatest student – Ikora Rey.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Features:

Explore Mercury and its mysterious “Infinite Forest”

New themed weapons, armor, and gear to earn

New cooperative activities

New competitive multiplayer arenas

And more…

So it sounds like the “Infinite Forest” will be a brand new zone filled with new story quests and plenty of side content. The description sounds pretty ambitious, and we’re wondering if Warlocks might be able to look forward a new subclass? It sounds like the main meat of Expansion 1’s story content will have to do with Warlocks and Ikora. I suppose the odds of a new sub-class showing up this early are pretty slim, but then, we never would have thought we’d be getting expansion details and have players looking forward to end-game content a couple days after launch!

We’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more.