Destiny 2 Glimmer Farming Cap Isn’t Different, Despite Reports

There are a lot of things in Destiny 2 that are different than its predecessor. Some of these changes were for the better, such as the much more immersive narrative experience, where others left little to be desired. That being said of the aspects that players have an issue with aren’t actually new at all, like the glimmer cap that one thread shines a spotlight one for begin “hidden” away.

According to the original post:

“I don’t know if this is news to anyone but I did three tests to confirm it in the EDZ where Devrim is, and one on Titan. There are tons of enemies to kill when the fallen and cabal “move against each other” so it was rather easy. Once you gain a certain amount of glimmer (400ish?), the currency stops coming until you refrain from killing anything for a while. If you take a break for a moment, the next glimmer cap is even smaller (mine stopped at 200 after a 20 second rest).

In one particular instance, after I stopped gaining glimmer, I must have killed at least 60 enemies who didn’t drop any glimmer at all. I was at 6000 glimmer, gained about 280 before the glimmer stopped, and then proceeded to kill enemies for several minutes after that. When I finally stopped and checked my inventory, I was at 6280 glimmer.

This may be old news I was unaware of. Either way, it seems like a pointless farming cap that would be near impossible to exploit and has to go. It makes me wonder how much glimmer I’ve lost out on in strikes and raids where the enemies come constantly and in great numbers.”

But this isn’t actually “new” news, because it’s actually a mechanic that carried over from the first game. Granted, the first game never came out on PC – so this cap might come as a surprise to some, but this was just as prevalent in the first Destiny as it is now. Luckily, this player does acknowledge in his post that he may not be as aware of the game mechanics as some of the more seasoned players, so it wasn’t an all out crusade against Bungie, simply a find he thought interesting.

Luckily, Glimmer is insanely plentiful in-game, so Glimmer farming isn’t really an issue. But with all of the hate, the controversy, and frustrated players out there – we’d figure a heads up might be appreciated, especially since this isn’t the only player to take to social media regarding this “new” cap. The current cap, by the way, is 100,000 Glimmer.

Destiny 2 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.