Destiny 2 Is Bringing Back Saint-14

Today, Halo: Reach seems to be the biggest topic of conversation in the video game community, thanks to the game’s re-release on Steam, Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass. However, another, more recent, game developed by Bungie has also grabbed headlines, thanks to a new trailer for Destiny 2: Season of Dawn. In the expansion, players will take on the role of Saint-14, the self-proclaimed “greatest Titan who ever lived.” The news is particularly notable as Saint-14 died in battle with the Vex in the previous Destiny 2 expansion, Curse of Osiris.

Fight through time. Save a legend. Season of Dawn begins December 10. ⏳ https://t.co/N5n5S25vuV pic.twitter.com/xCSZWCuotz — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) December 3, 2019

From what we can gather from the trailer, the plot of Season of Dawn revolves around Saint-14’s resurrection. In Curse of Osiris, the titular character was devastated by the news of Saint-14’s death. In Season of Dawn, Osiris has apparently created a sundial with the purpose of changing history, allowing his friend to cheat death, but a council of Cabal Psion Flayers intends to take the sundial in order to undo their defeat in the Red War.

While the expansion’s story certainly poses some interesting questions for Destiny fans, Season of Dawn will offer plenty of additional incentives for players to revisit Destiny 2. Some of the content is free to all players, while some content will only be available to Season Pass owners. Here’s the breakdown, directly from Bungie:

Free Content:

Free Seasonal Rank Rewards

Seasonal Artifact: The Lantern of Osiris

Help Osiris fix the timeline by restoring Obelisks on four destinations

Unlock the Seasonal Armor Set: Righteous

Progress through Season ranks to earn the Exotic Scout Rifle, Symmetry

Season Pass Exclusive:

Instantly unlock the Exotic Scout Rifle, Symmetry

Play the new 6-player activity: The Sundial

Exotic Quests, Seasonal Armor Sets, and Ornaments

New Triumphs, Bounties, and Seasonal Lore Books

Exotic Emote, Ghost, Ornament, and Finisher

Additional Season Pass rewards to unlock

At $10, the Season Pass for Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is fairly reasonable. Players can judge for themselves if it’s worth it tomorrow, as more information about Season of Dawn is expected to arrive.

Destiny 2: Season of Dawn launches on December 10th. Do you plan on downloading the game’s latest expansion? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!