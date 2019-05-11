Detective Pikachu Includes a Very Sleepy Anime Callback

Now that Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now in theaters, more and more folks are catching various Easter eggs spread throughout the live-action film. Given that Pokemon has been around as a franchise for a couple decades now, it’s not shocking that Detective Pikachu draws on a number of different sources, and that includes a very… sleepy cameo.

Warning: spoilers for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu follow.

While it’s no secret that Jigglypuff features in the film, but what isn’t entirely obvious from the trailers and pictures from the film is that Jigglypuff actually sings the same song that put so many characters to sleep in the classic anime series; in Detective Pikachu, it’s implied that she just put a cafe patron to sleep before Tim Goodman (played by Justice Smith) arrives.

To make matters even more anime-specific, it would appear that the actual performance of Jigglypuff was by Rachael Lillis, the original anime voice for the Pokemon in its English dub. Lillis, it seems, was not even aware that their performance was being used.

I had no idea that my work as Jigglypuff was used in Detective Pikachu until several people tagged me on twitter yesterday evening. #alwaysthelasttoknow — Rachael Lillis (@RachaelLillis) May 10, 2019

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now playing in theaters. Reviews for the film have been largely positive, and you can check out a portion of ComicBook.com’s official review below:

“With such high expectations weighing upon the film, Detective Pikachu proves Pokemon was made for live action. The film is full of heart and fulfills the wishes of fans both young and old. Even novices will leave theaters intrigued by the film’s colorful world and wish Detective Pikachu found a way to include a bit more action. As the movie comes to an end, Detective Pikachu feels like the first successful step to an all-out Pokemon journey all while delivering an uplifting adaptation worthy of beating the Elite Four.”

