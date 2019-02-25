Ryan Reynolds Teases New ‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer With Hilarious Video

Ryan Reynolds posted a hilarious new video about his time playing Detective Pikachu to announce that a new trailer is coming tomorrow.

Earlier today, Ryan Reynolds posted a ninety second “Outside the Actor’s Studio” clip as a precursor to tomorrow’s Detective Pikachu trailer. The video features Reynolds explaining to the camera how he got inside Pikachu’s head as his exasperated wife Blake Lively provides several hilarious bits of commentary.

“Acting is behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances” – Sanford Meisner. Point is, there’s a new Detective Pikachu trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/g9dRTOJHL1 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 25, 2019

In the video, Reynolds explains how he “became” Detective Pikachu, even going so far as to abandon his two daughters at school because Pikachu wouldn’t know who they are. He also mentions trying to lose 182 pounds (before doctor intervention) and living a height of two feet to prepare for the role.

However, Lively points out a hilarious truth about Reynolds’ “immersion” into Detective Pikachu – that Reynolds didn’t even bother to change his voice for the role.

Detective Pikachu will be released on May 10th.

The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu reads as follows:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

