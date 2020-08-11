Diablo 3 Doubles Bounty Rewards for Season 21

✖

Another seasonal feature is live in Diablo 3 with Double Bounties now enabled throughout the rest of Season 21. This means that when you’re completing your seasonal bounties to earn yourself a Horadric Cache to unlock the plethora of items and resources it contains, you’ll now get two Horadric Caches instead of just one. This reward incentive only applies to the Horadric Caches, but it makes the bounties much more of an appealing task to go for especially if you were already planning on completing them anyway.

“The trials this season brings upon a new event for the community,” Blizzard said in the forums. “Starting from 11am PT today and through the end of Season 21, all bounties will be doubled. What does this exactly entail? All Horadric Caches earned from bounties will be doubled. This means that each time you complete bounties in an Act, you will now receive two Horadric Caches as opposed to just one. Double the bounty rewards!”

One thing to keep in mind with this Double Bounties perk is that the difficulty players are playing on does have an impact on the contents you get from the Horadric Caches’ rewards, so up the difficulty if you want twice as many valuable rewards. It’s also worth remembering that Challenge Rifts yield a different type of cache which is unaffected by this bonus, so don’t expect to get twice the rewards there.

Every season has some sort of feature like this to encourage players to actively complete their challenges and pursue different goals in Diablo 3. Last season gave players the chance to equip item powers using Kanai’s Cube regardless of what item those powers came from and sent players on hunts after loot goblins to claim all sorts of riches from them. This season gives double the bounty rewards and infuses players with elemental magic during combat to trigger a number of different effects.

