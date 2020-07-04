Diablo 3 Kicks Off Season 21 With a New Theme and Rewards

✖

Diablo III’s 21st season of content called “Trials of Tempests” is now officially underway with the latest season live as of this week. The new season in the acclaimed Diablo game means there’s a new theme for players to enjoy throughout the season as well as more rewards and other features to look forward to. One of the best features of the seasonal resets is a new set of gear for players to work towards when the Haedrig’s Gift options are refreshed, so players now have new sets of gear with unique class bonuses to work towards throughout the season as they complete their normal objectives.

The theme for Season 20 as players will recall was centered around the Kanai’s Cube feature. It allowed players to select Legendary Powers from weapons, armors, and jewelry pieces without worrying about which category those powers fell into, so you could have three weapon powers or one of each or any other combination. This season’s theme is much different and is instead centered around elemental effects.

These elemental effects activate every 90 seconds during Season 21 and manifest themselves in different ways, each of them outlined below.

Season Theme

During Season 21, your character will occasionally (every 90 seconds) channel an elemental power which unleashes into the environment for a limited time: Rain meteors from the skies around you. Breathe lightning. Summon a wall of flame. Release twisters of pure energy. Crush your foes under the weight of rolling snowballs.



Season 21 Preview Blog (July 3rd) During Season 21, your character will occasionally channel an elemental power which unleashes into the environment for a limited time. Read on: https://t.co/gLaUPVooMv pic.twitter.com/dxZQ1lJ0X3 — Diablo (Season 21 is LIVE) (@Diablo) June 22, 2020

As you complete your seasonal challenges throughout Season 21, you’ll get cosmetic rewards and other gifts. Those same challenges will also help players progress towards their next Haedrig’s Gift set. These gifts, once fully earned, grant players a full set of gear that’s unique to each character and provides different class bonuses to aid in different builds and abilities. You’ve got until the end of the season to earn the rewards which gives players plenty of time to work towards them. Those Haedrig’s Gift sets can be found below:

Season 21 Haedrig’s Gifts

Barbarian - Might of the Earth

Crusader - Thorns of the Invoker

Demon Hunter - The Shadow's Mantle

Monk - Monkey King's Garb

Witch Doctor - Raiment of the Jade Harvester

Wizard - Firebird's Finery

Necromancer - Grace of Inarius

Diablo III’s Season 21 is now live across all platforms, and the full patch notes for the season can be found here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.