Blizzard Confirms Big Diablo 4 Feature Is in the Works

Earlier this month when Blizzard announced Diablo 4 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, it revealed and detailed how the entry will have more social elements than previous installments. One of the big pitches of the game is its shared open-world, which is why the game — rather controversially — has no offline mode. With a shared world, players can come together to battle tough bosses and enemies. That said, perhaps unsurprisingly, Blizzard is working on cross-play for the game. At the moment of publishing, the developer isn’t ready to confirm the feature, but it’s something Blizzard is excited about.

“We’re very excited about cross-play,” said executive producer on the game, Allen Adham, while talking to PCGamesN. “There are technical details and details to work through with the first parties, but it’s our goal to get to cross-play.”

As you may know, a fellow Activision game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, just launched with cross-play last month, so it’s hard to imagine Diablo 4 not having it, however, it’s also not in demand nearly as much. That said, gamers increasingly expect multiplayer games — and games with multiplayer elements — to have cross-play. And by the time Diablo 4 releases — whenever it releases — cross-play will likely be the standard.

Diablo 4 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, or a release date. However, Blizzard has suggested the game won’t be releasing for awhile, suggesting next-gen versions of the game — PS5 and Xbox Scarlettversions– are also in the pipeline.

“Diablo 4 is the newest incarnation of the genre defining ARPG players have come to know and love,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game from Blizzard. “Hellish new features, brutal challenges, and an indisputable return to darkness lie at the core of our hard work. Take a glimpse into the terror that awaits.”