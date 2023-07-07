Diablo 4 Hotfix Nerfs Necromancers, but Only Temporarily

Diablo 4's latest hotfix has taken aim at Necromancers by nerfing one of the character's Core skills, the Blood Lance. After today's hotfix, the Blood Lance ability can no longer pierce through an obscene amount of enemies if angled and used correctly. Instead, it can only go through 10 enemies at once, and the move's related Aspect of Hungry Blood aspect now has a cap on how many Blood Lances it can fire off, too.

The hotfix in question was announced on Friday and should already be out now, so if you've got Blood Lance included in your build somewhere, you've already been affected. This news will naturally be annoying to those who've got their Blood Lance builds locked in or those who were working towards the Hungry Blood aspect, but fret not as the "nerf" is only temporary. It's more of a band-aid fix because, left untouched, these Blood Lance builds that fired off piercing Blood Lances over and over again were actually crashing games.

"This is indeed a nerf to Blood Lance, but Blood Lance has been so good for Necromancers that it has been crashing the game!" a note from the developers said in Friday's patch notes for the hotfix. "This is a temporary solve while the team reworks the way the Legendary Aspect will function, and we expect this change sometime in Season 1 or shortly after."

We have two hotfixes today for #DiabloIV. One is out now and another later this afternoon. The one that is out now addresses an issue with Blood Lance builds with Necros.https://t.co/reU3xuj7HQ — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) July 7, 2023

Blizzard didn't go into details, but global community development director Adam "PezRadar" Fletcher said on Twitter that the issue dealt with the way the Core skill interacted with that specific aspect.

"You may be going 'This is a nerf!' and it is as we note in the notes. But this is temporary," Fletcher said. "Blood Lance players were crashing games due to an interaction w/ a Legendary Aspect. Will be addressed in S1 or shortly after."