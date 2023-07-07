Diablo 4 Disables Uber Uniques Due to Bugged Drop Rates

Diablo 4's Uber Unique items, an exceedingly rare category of gear, have been disabled for the time being until Blizzard corrects a bug that caused them to drop too frequently. These actions come just after the release of the 1.0.4 update wherein Blizzard made it so that these Uber Uniques would be part of the loot pool for Helltide Chests. That change worked a bit more than intended, it seems, with players finding Uber Uniques more frequently than intended, though that'll be changed soon once those items an the Helltide drop rates are fixed in a hotfix coming on Friday.

The six Uber Unique items in Diablo 4 are Andariel's Visage, Doombringer, Harlequin Crest, Melted Heart of Selig, Ring of Starless Skies, and The Grandfather. It's far more likely you've heard of them rather than seen them in-game because of how difficult it should be to come across them, but that changed for many people after they realized Helltide Chests were giving them out more frequently than intended. It still wasn't a guaranteed drop, so people aren't exactly rolling in Uber Uniques right now, but the odds were for awhile far better than anything that players will probably see again.

"We have temporarily disabled Uber Uniques from dropping in-game while we address an issue with Helltide Chest drops," said a post within the Diablo 4 forums from Diablo's global community development director Adam "PezRadar" Fletcher. "Players will not be able to obtain the 6 Uber Unique items until a hotfix which we expect to be implemented on Friday afternoon Pacific Time. Other unique items will still be available from these chests."

We have temporarily disabled Uber Uniques from dropping in-game while we address an issue with Helltide Chest drops. For more information please check our forums https://t.co/aee8XTov15 — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) July 7, 2023

For those who may have scored a Uber Unique during this brief window of farming mayhem (or those annoyed that others have the exploited Uber Uniques while they don't), there's been nothing said about a rollback at this time that would take away those Uber Uniques from players' accounts if they were earned within the exploitable time period. That's the sort of thing that would be announced ahead of time, but for now, it looks like players will get to keep their drops. Many others are just now learning what Uber Uniques are in the first place which, again, should go to show you just how rare these items were.

A hotfix for the Uber Unique issue will go out on Friday, so we'll see then what the verdict is regarding players keeping their loot or not.