Diablo 4 Loot Chart Is a Must-Have for Farming

Diablo 4 players who've been farming for certain loot to complete very specific builds probably have more than a few go-to guides to look at already, but if you're still on the hunt for specific bits of loot, there's another resource you should add to your collection. The Diablo 4 community has started putting together charts and lists showing that specific types of enemies tend to drop select categories of gear more than others, so if you're trying to find a specific two-handed weapon, crossobow, or something else along those lines, these sorts of charts should help you focus your efforts.

Diablo 4 player and Redditor Nearby-Pop-9222 shared one such chart this week which shows a couple different categories of loot, the enemies that drop those bits of loot more frequently, and the best places that players can visit to farm those enemies. It's a helpful all-in-one tool that the Redditor said was created with info found online in various places, though the jury seems to be out on just how more frequently these types of items drop from their respective enemies.

"Certain enemies have a 5x greater drop rate for specific gear slots," the player said. "The last column shows which NMD (or regular location) is best for farming those particular enemies currently. The * bold ones are the best of the best for them. The letters in () after are a basic tier guide of what to expect from those dungeons. S is the best with the most straightforward, ease of farming. F is worst, either because of difficulty, running around needlessly, or other issues."

The part about some enemies offering five times the normal drop rate for specific gear categories is something players in the comments are still debating, but the fact that certain enemies are more likely to drop certain kinds of loot is an irrefutable one. Associate game director Joe Piepiora confirmed as much months ago during a livestream wherein he talked about the new mechanic in Diablo 4. Other guides and info tables similar to this one have been shared online this week, too, so you can check other peoples' findings across the subreddit and other forums if you'd like, but the handy, concise chart above seems to be an excellent standing point.