Diablo 4 Opening Cinematic Revealed by Blizzard

Prior to its launch later this year, Blizzard has now revealed the opening cinematic from Diablo 4. This weekend has already been a big one for the next entry in the Diablo series as Blizzard finally confirmed when the game's open beta would be taking place. And while fans will have to wait roughly another month to play Diablo 4 in this manner, Blizzard has today delivered another major look at the game that should help make this wait a bit easier.

Unveiled on social media, Blizzard showed off the intro video that will play within Diablo 4. Blizzard cinematics, particularly those for Diablo, have always been a big deal amongst fans. And while this introduction video isn't all that explosive, it does seem to set the narrative of Diablo 4 in motion.

You can check out the video for yourself in the tweet below:

A new chapter in the war against Hell begins.



Witness the in-game intro of #DiabloIV. pic.twitter.com/BPTvCEwRwL — Diablo (@Diablo) February 19, 2023

As mentioned, Diablo 4's beta is finally set to take place in March, just a few months prior to the title's official launch. The closed beta phase for D4 will transpire from March 17th until March 19th and will only be open to those who have pre-ordered the game. The following weekend from March 24th to March 26th, anyone and everyone will then be able to download the Diablo 4 beta and give it a whirl for themselves.

If you didn't already have the launch date of Diablo 4 circled on your calendar, the game is poised to launch on June 6th. When it does arrive, it will come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

To learn more about Diablo 4, you can check out an official description of the game down below.

"The endless battle between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells rages on as chaos threatens to consume Sanctuary. With ceaseless demons to slaughter, countless Abilities to master, nightmarish Dungeons, and Legendary loot, this vast, open world brings the promise of adventure and devastation. Survive and conquer darkness – or succumb to the shadows.

Create and customize your character to battle onward against the unspeakable horrors that blight this land. Choose from one of five classes, discover and experiment with a vast array of powerful equipment, and carefully select your talents and abilities to become steadfast in the face of darkness. But choose wisely; your world depends on it. "