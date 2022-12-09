Diablo 4 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Diablo 4 made an expected appearance at The Game Awards 2022 this week to reveal the release date for the game alongside another preview of the newest Diablo experience. According to Blizzard, Diablo 4 will release on June 6th, a date which had been the subject of some of the rumors previously when people were trying to pin down when the game would be out.

Following a performance by Halsey, Diablo 4 was shown off once more during The Game Awards with a cinematic trailer featuring a battle against the game's antagonist, Lilith. At the end of the trailer, we finally got the release date for the game.

Prior to this announcement, the release date for the game had supposedly leaked online, but given that more than one date and release window was thrown around for the game following its delay from late last year, supposed leaks did little to pin down when the game might actually release. What players did know, however, was that they'd get a chance to play a beta to try the game out before it released. A closed beta was already available to a select few players with Blizzard confirming it had plans to host an atypical beta focused on the endgame, too, since that's what players gravitate towards so frequently in these games. Blizzard's been open about its beta plans in the past and has talked about them on more than one occasion.

We spent some hands-on time with Diablo 4 to see if it lived up to the hype, and after playing for several, several hours, it stood out as something that Diablo fans should be quite eager to get ahold of. It seemed to succeed in channeling the darker tone Blizzard was striving for compared to Diablo 3 and has a large, open world for players to explore complete with new features like a branching skill tree to help players differentiate their builds even further. You can check out details on those features and more of our thoughts on the game here.

Diablo 4 is scheduled to release on June 6th with beta news expected to be shared prior to that launch.