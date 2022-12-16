Diablo 4 Battle Pass Price and More Details Revealed

Diablo fans already knew Diablo 4 would be getting a battle pass when it releases on June 6th, and now, players know a bit more about this battle pass including things like how much it'll cost and how long it'll last. Blizzard's Diablo 4 team went over these details and more recently in a Diablo 4 developer stream where parts of the battle pass were touched on alongside an FAQ portion where people asked their own questions about the monetization plans.

The premium version of the battle pass (there's a free version, too) will cost $10, community lead Adam Fletcher confirmed in the recent livestream. Fletcher specified that this battle pass will cost that much in term of the value of Diablo 4's in-game currency. The $10 price tag is one that's pretty common when it comes to battle passes in games, so that shouldn't be too big of a surprise to those who are familiar with the way battle passes have been implemented in other games. It was not specified in the livestream, however, whether or not players would be able to earn enough in-game currency from a battle pass to purchase the next one, a system which is again common in battel pass implementations.

Later on in the video, the topic of the duration of a battle pass was addressed. A battle pass will last for a season, and a season lasts for three months, so players will have that long to get all the rewards from a battle pass that they want before the next one comes along. Game director Joe Shelly reassured players that they'd have "plenty of time" to work their way through the battle pass. Progression happens through things like the game's Season Journey feature as well as through normal everyday challenges like killing monsters and completing dungeons.

In the previously revealed editions of Diablo 4, we get to see how the battle pass factors into these, too. The Digital Deluxe Edition, for example, comes with the premium battle pass right away for the game's first season. The Ultimate Edition, by comparison, comes with the premium battle pass as well as 20 tier skips that'll help move players along the tiers.

Diablo 4 is scheduled to release on June 6th.