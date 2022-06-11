Diablo 4 Update Has Fans Ready to Boycott the Game

✖

A new update out of Blizzard pertaining to Diablo 4 has some Diablo fans worried about the upcoming action-RPG. The update specifically comes the way of the official Blizzard website, where it is trying to hire a Product Manager for the game's in-game shop, which makes it sound like there's going to be a big emphasis not just on microtransactions, but getting players to engage with this marketplace. Blizzard says these items will be cosmetic only, but it's enough to have some fans worried about the game and the series' future.

"Blizzard Entertainment is looking for a passionate, organized, and driven individual to manage the Diablo IV in-game shop experience," reads a snippet from the job listing. "This role will be a key member of the Diablo IV commercial team. The ideal candidate will combine their experience working in a live service gaming environment with meticulous attention to detail, strong interpersonal communication skills, and passion to delight our players."

The job description continues: "You will play a critical role in managing the Diablo IV in-game store experience for millions of players around the world. As this is a key component of Diablo IV's seasonal content strategy, you will be the tip of the spear planning the content release schedule, configuring products using our internal tooling, and working with stakeholders across disciplines to ensure regular updates to the store throughout each season go smoothly. Additionally, you will strive to continually improve processes and encourage best practices."

A lot of this is vague, but it confirms that this may be more of a live-service game than some hardcore fans will have hoped for. While vague, there is enough here to have some fans nervous. Over on the Diablo Reddit page, the job listing has been shared and the top reply reads as follows: "please, someone wake me up from this nightmare." The second most popular reply is "Welp, guess Diablo 4 is gonna be a piece of s**t," followed by "Yup. Guess my Diablo tenure ended with Diablo 3."

At the moment of publishing, Blizzard hasn't addressed the consternation that the job listing has created within the Diablo community. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.