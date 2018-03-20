Diablo III Nintendo Switch Listing Appears On Retail Site

Rumors have been swirling back and forth about Blizzard working on a port of Diablo III for Nintendo Switch. At one point, it noted that it wasn’t in the works, but then we’ve also heard that it’s definitely in the works. So, yeah, we’re wondering what’s happening, just like you are.

But a retail listing indicates that we could be seeing the game after all. Yes, again.

A UK site called Coolshop has posted a listing for the game, though it features some rather typical box art (just the logo and the devilish face underneath it), along with a 16 rating.

That said, at least it has a lot of details, probably lifted from the Diablo page:

Diablo III is being developed as the definitive action role-playing game, and a true continuation of the Diablo series. Players will create a hero from one of five distinct classes, such as barbarian or witch doctor, each equipped with an array of spells and abilities. As these heroes adventure through rich and varied settings, unraveling an epic storyline and engaging in combat with hordes of monsters and challenging bosses, they’ll grow in experience and ability and acquire items of incredible power. The game takes place on Sanctuary, a world of dark fantasy. Unbeknownst to most of its inhabitants, Sanctuary was saved some twenty years ago from the demonic forces of the underworld by a few brave and powerful heroes. Most of those warriors who directly faced Hell’s armies — and were fortunate enough to survive — went mad from their experiences. And most of the others have buried their haunted memories and pushed the horrors from their thoughts. In Diablo III, players will return to Sanctuary to confront evil in its many forms once again. Diablo III will be a fitting sequel to Diablo II, with the easy interface, fast-paced action, and visceral gameplay that Diablo players have come to expect and enjoy. It will also include many new features that will take the Diablo action-RPG experience to the next level.

Five powerful character classes to choose from, including the barbarian and witch doctor

Brand-new 3D graphics engine enhanced with spectacular visual effects and Havok physics

Numerous indoor and outdoor areas detailing new regions in the world of Sanctuary

Interactive environments with dangerous traps and obstacles, and destructible elements

Randomly generated worlds bolstered by scripted events for endless and dynamic gameplay

Vast assortment of fiendish monsters, with unique attack patterns and behaviors

New quest system and character-customization options for the ultimate action RPG experience

Multiplayer functionality over Battle.net with support for cooperative and competitive play

Blizzard still hasn’t said anything about the game, and, at this point, we’re not likely to hear anything until around E3 time. But we’re really hoping it’s true at this point, so the whole “it’s confirmed, wait, no it’s not” thing can be done with.

We’ll see what gets confirmed soon enough. In the meantime, you can check out Diablo III for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.