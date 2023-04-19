Dimension 20 Reveals New Series Featuring Matt Mercer, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Aabria Iyengar, and More

Dimension 20 has officially revealed its new season, which will feature Matt Mercer running a prequel story of one of the show's most popular campaigns. Dropout's TTRPG show officially revealed Dimension 20: The Ravening War, a 6-part prequel series featuring Mercer running a prequel story to A Crown of Candy, an early Dimension 20 campaign that was a mix of Candy Land and Game of Thrones. The new series will feature Brennan Lee Mulligan, Lou Wilson, Zac Oyama, Aabria Iyengar, and Anjali Bhimani. Notably, Mercer, Mulligan, and Iyengar are considered three of the most prominent Game Masters in various shows, and this marks a rare opportunity to watch all three playing together at the same table.

The Ravening War is actually a historical event in Calorum (the world of A Crown of Candy), a fierce conflict between the six nations of that world that led to the creation of the Concord and a strong central coalition army that was meant to prevent any of the six nations from fighting each other. The Bulbian Church also played a major part in the conflict, gaining major influence and ultimately having a say in who would rule the Concord in the event that an emperor dies without an heir. Given that Mercer's Critical Role campaigns often feature political entities waging shadowy wars of influence and manipulating the events of the storyline, it seems like the Ravening War would be a perfect fit for Mercer's talents.

In some ways, this new mini-season is a parallel to Mulligan's guest stint on Critical Role, when Brennan ran a 4-part story set at the outset of the Calamity, one of the major defining events within Mercer's world of Exandria. While Mercer wasn't sitting at the table when Mulligan provided his own take on Mercer's world, it's still a fun dynamic that will be fun for fans of both Critical Role and Dimension 20 to watch.

Dimension 20: The Ravening War will debut on Dropout on May 10th. The first episode of the miniseries will be posted on YouTube for free on May 17th.