New Details Emerge for Leaked Sonic the Hedgehog Game

A Sonic the Hedgehog online multiplayer game has seen numerous leaks over the last few months. The game's existence was first reported back in January by the reliable Sega leaker Midori, and early footage of the game appeared online in March. Now, Midori has offered some new details about the game, including an apparent name change. In the footage from March, the game was known as "Sonic Toys Party," but it seems the final game will be known as Sonic Rumble. As Midori notes, a web domain for Sonic Rumble was registered on April 18th, but cannot currently be accessed.

Sonic Rumble Platforms and Release Window

According to Midori, Sonic Rumble will be coming to iOS and Android in either June or July, and "release on other platforms is possible." Gameplay in the title will center around competitions for up to 32 players. While the gameplay is going to be similar to games like Fall Guys and Stumble Guys, it will incorporate familiar elements from the Sonic franchise. Players can expect to see classic areas from the video games, which will be filled with Rings, Badniks, and loops.

Players will be able to choose from beloved characters like Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Amy, and Dr. Robotnik, and there will be customization options to give each character a distinctive look. In the leaked footage, we saw a version of Sonic wearing a top hat, but it seems the game will also feature collaborative content. Midori notes that content based on the Persona franchise will appear, and "there are collaborations planned with multiple Sega Group IPs."

Sega IP We Could See in Sonic Rumble

Midori did not go into further detail about this collaboration content, but Sega owns a lot of different franchises, and this could be a great opportunity for the company to highlight franchises beyond Sonic. We could see content based on classic games like Skies of Arcadia, Samba de Amigo, or Jet Set Radio. Sega could also have content timed to coincide with the release of the upcoming Golden Axe animated series, or Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Angry Birds is also a distinct possibility; Sega purchased Rovio last year, and Midori notes that Sonic Rumble uses the company's Beacon technology suite.

Midori has proven to be an incredibly reliable leaker, especially when it comes to all things related to Sega. However, readers are advised to take all of this with a grain of salt for the time being. Plans in the video game industry are constantly changing, and games get delayed or cancelled all the time. That said, there's been so much evidence related to Sonic Rumble over the last few months that it seems likely the game will be arriving soon, as Midori suggests. If the game really is coming in June or July, we should get some official confirmation from Sega in the very near future.

