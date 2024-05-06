Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Gets New Trailer Ahead of Release

Prior to its launch this coming month, Nintendo has revealed a new trailer for Luigi's Mansion 2 HD. Originally released on the Nintendo 3DS as Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, the forthcoming remaster for Nintendo Switch is set to be one of Nintendo's biggest exclusives in the first half of 2024. To further highlight the improvements that have been made with this version of the game, a new trailer has been let loose that shows off its new visuals.

In total, this new trailer for Luigi's Mansion 2 HD only clocks in at around two and a half minutes in length. Rather than focus on gameplay footage, the video instead features the opening cinematic from Luigi's Mansion 2 which sets the game's narrative into motion. The graphics seen here have clearly been given a big upgrade compared to what was seen on the original 3DS iteration of Luigi's Mansion 2, although the upgraded gameplay is likely the biggest selling point of this remaster.

You can watch this new trailer for Luigi's Mansion 2 HD for yourself right here:

"The Dark Moon that hangs over Evershade Valley seems to have a calming effect on the ghosts that reside there," says the game's synopsis. "The quirky Professor E. Gadd has been studying the friendly spirits. But when the Dark Moon suddenly breaks apart and falls into the valley below, the once-friendly ghosts become hostile. Luigi must stumble into action and summon his courage to restore the Dark Moon to its rightful place in the sky."

As mentioned, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is nearing its launch quickly as the game is set to arrive across Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED platforms next month on June 27. In the near term, Nintendo will also be releasing a remaster of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on Switch consoles later this month. Beyond this, it's not known what else Nintendo might look to release before the end of the year, but we'll likely hear more from the Japanese publisher in the weeks ahead.