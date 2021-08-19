New Disney Classic Games Collection Featuring The Jungle Book Leaks

✖

Back in 2019, Disney Interactive released new ports of Aladdin and The Lion King, both of which were classic games that many longtime fans had become familiar with on the Super Nintendo or Sega Genesis. The reception to this package, which was formally titled Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, was largely well-received by both fans and critics alike, which has now led to Disney preparing to release what looks like a new version of the ports.

Information regarding this new version of the Disney Classic Games collection leaked earlier today via the ESRB, which is the video game ratings board in North America. For the most part, this new version of the game sounds similar to the previous one, except for the notion that it will be including one more title. That game in question happens to be The Jungle Book, which first released in 1994 and later came to a number of Sega and Nintendo platforms.

"This is a collection of classic platformers based on the Disney movies Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book. Players run and jump through levels, using swords, fruit, or swipe-and-pounce attacks to strike enemies (e.g., guards, birds, snakes, monkeys)," said the official description of this new port from the ESRB. "Combat is highlighted by sword-slashing sounds and cries of pain; enemies disappear amid puffs of smoke when defeated. Some enemies and bosses shoot projectiles (e.g., arrows) at players' character."

While this might come as a surprise to some fans, we actually have heard rumors about a new Disney Classic Games collection for a few months now. Back in May, a new leak appeared which seemed to suggest that some sort of DLC or expansion content for this port would be coming about at some point. At the time, it seemed likely that The Jungle Book would be the game in question arriving in the collection, and that has now further been verified.

For now, the one remaining question we have related to this new Disney Classic Games release involves its launch date. While no such day has been given just yet, we should hear something relatively soon given this new leak. We'll keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com as we move forward and will share new details with you once they come about.