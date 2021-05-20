Disney Classic Games: Aladdin & The Lion King DLC Expansion Possibly Leaked

✖

In 2019, Nighthawk Interactive released Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King. True to its title, the compilation featured classic versions of Aladdin and The Lion King originally offered on Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy. If a new leak is to be believed, a DLC expansion is on the way, which will add another Disney classic to the mix: The Jungle Book! A "Jungle Book Expansion Pack" was found listed on the Steam database, which is usually a strong indication of incoming DLC. For now, fans should take this with a grain of salt, but this one seems all but confirmed!

The Steam database listing was shared on Twitter by @RobotBrush, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

looks like we're getting another Disney Classic release soon ;) pic.twitter.com/vqJJ9tXXL5 — lashman (@RobotBrush) May 19, 2021

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin & The Lion King exclusively featured games published by Virgin Interactive, which meant Capcom's Super Nintendo version of Aladdin was left out. The Jungle Book was also released by Virgin Interactive, so it would fit with the rest of the compilation's offerings. The Jungle Book released on multiple platforms, including Sega Genesis, Super Nintendo, and Game Boy. If the expansion is real, it seems likely that multiple versions of the game will be offered once again.

It would be nice to see The Jungle Book offered again alongside some of Disney's other 16-bit classics! Earlier this month, Disney announced Lucasfilm Classic Games: Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol. Clearly the company is looking to its back catalogue of 16-bit games to see which titles it can make available once again. Hopefully, this will lead to a lot more Disney games receiving modern-day ports! There are certainly a lot of great Disney games that fans wouldn't mind seeing again on modern consoles, and very few older licensed games end up getting ports. Perhaps The Jungle Book is a sign of more to come!

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King is available now on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you be interested in seeing The Jungle Book added to Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lon King? Did you play the game when it first released?