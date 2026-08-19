Homage to Beloved 2000s Disney Icons Now Available in Disney Dreamlight Valley

During last week’s D23 convention, Disney Dreamlight Valley fans got a first look at what’s next for the beloved Disney life sim. We got a sneak peek of the next major expansion, along with the free content roadmap for the rest of 2026. Along with all of that, Gameloft also shared that it’s bringing two Disney Channel icons to the game… sort of. Starting on August 19th, the Premium Shop will feature cosmetic items inspired by Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana. This is a fun nod to the Disney Channel originals, expanding the Valley beyond Disney and Pixar films.

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If you grew up in the 2000s like I did, it was hard to miss the impact of Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana. Lizzie McGuire aired from 2001 to 2004 and basically raised a generation. I’m still sad the reboot never made it to air, if I’m honest. Then, Hannah Montana stepped in and took up the mantle from 2006 to 2011. Now, fans can relive those Disney Channel originals by dressing their Disney Dreamlight Valley character in outfits inspired by the teen icons. Given how both of them had unique senses of fashion, it’s a real 2000s throwback. The first wave of items is available in the Premium Shop now, with new updates to follow on a weekly basis.

Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana Cosmetics Arrive in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Courtesy of Gameloft

The first wave of Premium Shop items inspired by Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana are available in Disney Dreamlight Valley as of 9 AM ET on August 19th. New items will be added every week up through September 9th, so this first wave is just the beginning of the 2000s nostalgia. Like any Premium Shop offerings, the 2000s Disney Channel-inspired lineup will only be available for a limited time.

Here is the full list of what’s available in the first drop of Lizzie McGuire and Hannah Montana items as of August 19th. I’ve also included their price so you can budget your Moonstones accordingly:

Pop Star Room Set – 1,750 Moonstones

Secret Pop Star Ensemble – 1,750 Moonstones

Meteor Shower – 2,000 Moonstones

Concert Stage Set – 1,500 Moonstones

Concert Light Show VFX Set – 1,250 Moonstones

Y2K Marquee Concert Hall – 3,000 Moonstones

Courtesy of Gameloft

From the looks of it, the first wave is more heavily Hannah Montana coded. That means we’ll likely get more Lizzie McGuire drops in the coming weeks. New items will be added on a weekly basis when the Premium Shop updates on Wednesdays at 9 AM ET. I don’t know about you, but I kind of need that The Lizzie McGuire Movie-inspired outfit in my life.

As of now, it looks like cosmetics are the only way we’ll get to see these Disney Channel icons in the Valley. However, it would be pretty fun to get some Disney Channel characters in the mix alongside the Disney Pixar villagers. Maybe someday. For now, we know that Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas is coming in September. He will be followed by Lilo, who reunites with Stitch this December. Based on the teaser, it looks like Captain Jack Sparrow is coming to the Valley with the upcoming The Keepsake Sea expansion as well.