Disney Dreamlight Valley Roadmap Through the End of 2026 Revealed, Along with Next Major Expansion

It’s a big weekend for Disney fans, as the D23 Fan Expo is officially in full swing. Last night, we got several new Marvel trailers, plus a confirmed release window for Kingdom Hearts 4. But of course, it’s not a Disney celebration without the Disney game, Disney Dreamlight Valley. During a D23 panel, the team at Gameloft unveiled the remainder of our 2026 roadmap for the Valley. They also gave us a first look at the game’s next major expansion, which will be called The Keepsake Sea.

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The rest of 2026 is looking pretty exciting for Disney Dreamlight Valley, with some big long-awaited arrivals in the Valley. During its D23 panel, Gameloft confirmed that we have two new holiday events to look forward to this year, plus the arrival of some major nostalgia in the form of Hannah Montana and Lizzie McGuire collections in the Premium Shop. In all, we’re rounding out 2026 with some great new free content updates for Disney Dreamlight Valley. And we also got our first look at what’s to come in 2027 via the special preview of The Keepsake Sea.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Late 2026 Roadmap

Courtesy of Gameloft

First things first, let’s talk new characters. In September 2026, Oogie Boogie will bring the fright to Disney Dreamlight Valley as part of a brand-new Halloween event. The event spans a total of six weeks, with something new every week right up to Halloween. Players can also look forward to seasonal activities, themed rewards, and quests in the lead-up to Oogie Boogie’s arrival.

Next, Lilo will finally be reunited with Stitch when she arrives in Disney Dreamlight Valley as part of the December 2026 holiday celebration. We don’t have too many details about what this will look like yet, but it’s bound to be pretty emotional to see these two finally reconnect.

Finally, we are also getting a new Premium Shop that’s perfect for that 2000s nostalgia. Items inspired by Hannah Montana and Lizzie McGuire will be available, so you can dress your Avatar with the best of both worlds. Those items will be here pretty soon, with the new collection set to drop on August 19th.

What We Know About Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea So Far

Courtesy of Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans will get to see plenty more for the next major expansion soon enough. The 2026 roadmap includes a Showcase Stream with a deep dive into Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea. Until then, we got a first teaser of the upcoming expansion, which will be the fourth major paid DLC for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The teaser trailer is short and sweet, but it packed in some major reveals. From the looks of it, we’re headed under the sea with what looks like a mechanic that will let us transform our avatars into mermaids. Along with some heavy The Little Mermaid vibes, the teaser also showed off everyone’s favorite Disney pirate, Captain Jack Sparrow. I am already more than ready to see more from this one.

We’ll get more details about the fourth Disney Dreamlight Valley expansion during the Showcase Stream in October. Until then, we have the big Halloween event to look forward to, and an upcoming reunion between Lilo and Stitch to round out 2026.