Disney Lorcana Adds More Enchanted Cards to Into the Inklands, Including Actions and Location Cards

Disney Lorcana is increasing the number of Enchanted cards that appear in its next set, with both Location and Action cards now appearing as sought-after chase cards. Today, GamesRadar revealed a number of new Enchanted cards that will appear in Into the Inklands, the next Disney Lorcana set that comes out starting next week. As was previously speculated when Ravensburger started revealing the Enchanted cards this week, Into the Inklands will notably have more than 12 Enchanted cards and will also for the first time include non-Character cards as Enchanteds. GamesRadar's reveal included the reveal of six new Enchanted cards, including four Location cards, an Action card, and an item card.

Enchanted cards are the "secret rare" cards of Disney Lorcana and feature an alternate art treatment and full card foiling. These chase cards can sell for hundreds of dollars, although Rise of the Floodborn did feature a few Enchanted cards that were selling only slightly more than the more sought after Legendary cards in the set. While both The First Chapter and Rise of the Floodborn featured 12 Enchanted cards in each set and only included Character cards, Into the Inklands will feature at minimum 16 Enchanted cards based on reveals. More than likely, the new set will contain 18 Enchanted cards – 3 for each kind of ink.

The big question is whether the increased number of Enchanted cards will result in better pull rates for these rare cards, or if Disney Lorcana will stick to their current pull rate of about 1 in every booster box. Ravensburger does not formally comment on pull rates, but players will likely be able to approximate some numbers once the new set is released and people start opening packs.

Disney Lorcana's Into the Inklands will launch on February 23rd at game stores and on March 8th at mass retailers.