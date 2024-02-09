Disney Lorcana Reveals More TaleSpin and DuckTales Cards (Exclusive)

Disney Lorcana is diving into some beloved Disney cartoon series. Today, ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal three cards from Disney Lorcana's upcoming Into the Inklands expansion, all of which feature characters from DuckTales and TaleSpin. The cards officially introduce Flintheart Glomgold (an iconic character who first appeared in the Carl Banks' Uncle Scrooge comics), Lena Sabrewing (from the recent DuckTales reboot TV series), and King Louie from TaleSpin. The new characters continue the expansion of the Disney Lorcana universe into every corner of Disney animation, with DuckTales and TaleSpin both being the first television programs to have characters appear in the popular Disney-themed card game.

Lena Sabrewing – Rebellious Teenager is a 2-cost Amethyst ink character card with 1 Strength, 3 Willpower, and 1 Lore. Lena is a common card with Rush, which means that she can immediately challenge on the turn she's played. Lena is intended to be a quick clearer in the early game, taking out potential cards like Lilo – Making a Wish before they can make an impact.

Flintheart Glomgold – Lone Cheater is a 4-cost Sapphire card with 3 Strength, 4 Willpower and 2 Lore. The character notably gains Evasive on their turn, meaning they can be used to target other cards with Evasive but can still be targeted by non-Evasive characters on opponents' turn. There are a few Evasive cards that Flintheart can quickly clear, including a new Ariel card that is not only Evasive but can grant other characters' Evasive when a song is played.

Our final reveal is the King Louie – Bandleader card. While King Louie has appeared in Disney Lorcana before, this one specifically is from the TaleSpin franchise, which has begun to appear in the card game. This common Sapphire card has a cost of 7, 7 Strength, 7 Willpower, and 3 Lore. It's a vanilla card with no abilities, but can potentially be used as either a late game Lore boost or in decks that push heavy hitters into play early.

Disney Lorcana's Into the Inklands expansion will be released on February 23rd at game stores and March 8th at mass retailers.