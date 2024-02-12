Disney Lorcana Reveals First Into the Inklands Enchanted Card

Disney Lorcana has revealed the first Enchanted card for its upcoming set, and it could be a hint that the popular card game is expanding its alternate art offerings. Today, IGN Germany revealed the first Enchanted card for Into the Inklands, the upcoming expansion for Disney Lorcana. The new card is a new version of the Peter Pan – Pirate's Bane card with an alternative painted art treatment by Kuya Jaypi. Not only is this the first Enchanted card, a "Secret Rare" card with a full art treatment, for Into the Inklands, it also reveals an intriguing tease that Enchanted cards will be treated differently in the new set. While Ruby Enchanted cards were numbered 211/204 and 212/204 in the first two sets, this Peter Pan card has the numbering 215/204. This could mean one of two things - Disney Lorcana is deviating from its standard procedure of each ink color having two Enchanted cards, or Disney Lorcana is expanding the number of Enchanted cards per set.

Into the Inklands is already breaking from Disney Lorcana operating procedure in several other ways. The set will introduce the first Legendary item card in Scrooge's Lucky Dime, and is also introducing at least one new card with a brand new foil treatment. The Scrooge McDuck – Richest Duck in the World card features a special treatment that shows small dollar signs as part of the cold foil pattern. The new set will also introduce Locations, a new kind of card, to the game, adding new rules and interactions to the game.

Enchanted cards are the highest sought Disney Lorcana cards, with most Enchanted cards selling for $100 or more. The most expensive Disney Lorcana card – Elsa – Spirit of Winter – has been selling for upwards of $700, with the price actually trending upwards despite a reprint of The First Chapter adding more cards to the marketplace.

Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands product will be released on February 23rd at game stores and March 8th at mass retailers.