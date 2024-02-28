Pathfinder Deckbuilding Game Runefire Announced

A new cooperative deckbuilding game set within the world of Pathfinder is coming soon. Catalyst Game Labs and Paizo have announced Runefire, a new card game based on Pathfinder. The game is described as a "narrative deckbuilding" game, where players choose an ancestry and class to form the basis of their character deck and then make their way through various adventures, leveling up, and adding additional equipment and feats as they do so. Initially – four classes will be included in the game, representing the quintessential classes of cleric, rogue, fighter, and wizard. The game will feature a unique story where the players' decisions impact future adventures. No release date has been announced for Runefire but more details are expected later this year.

Runefire is built off the same game engine used in the Crossfire and Dragonfire games set in the Shadowrun and Dungeons & Dragons universes respectively. Dragonfire was launched in 2017 and had eight full adventures plus several expansions that added new gear, classes, and races to the game over the course of several years. A key to both games is the cooperative nature of the card games, where players have to work together to clear threats and advance the storyline.

Paizo previously published two editions of the Pathfinder Adventure Card Game, a card game that allowed players to run through modified versions of different Pathfinder adventures. The line had steady releases from 2013 until 2019, when a re-launch of the game using a modified ruleset failed to bring in new games. The Pathfinder Adventure Card Game officially ended in 2021.

"We are excited to see the rich world we've created in Golarion reach new fans through the incredible engine the team at Catalyst have built," said Mike Webb, VP of Sales and Marketing for Paizo in a press release announcing the game. "Whether you are a fan of Pathfinder looking for a new way to experience the world, or a fan of other games in Catalyst's system looking for a new setting, we think this is an outstanding combination."