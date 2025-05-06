Disney Lorcana Reveals New Card Rarities, Infinity Format, and Goofy Movie in The Next Chapter

Play video

Disney Lorcana is approaching its second anniversary, and to celebrate the next chapter of the hit game, Ravensburger is delivering new ways of getting started with the game as well as new ways to collect and play the game for longtime fans. That includes a new Starter Set, two new Card Rarities to collect starting with Fabled, and a new competitive format to play, which is important due to some changes in regards to which sets are eligible for competitive play moving forward. There’s a lot to get to, so let’s start with the details on the easiest way to get started with the game after set 9’s release.

The Collection Starter Set

The Collection Starter Set is a new entry-level product that has everything you need for Disney Lorcana in one stylish collection. The set comes with 4 Booster Packs from Fabled, a gorgeous promo card featuring Tinkerbell, and a 4-pocket portfolio featuring a Fabled-styled Mickey Mouse. The retail price isn’t known right now, but as long as it’s reasonable, that’s a pretty stellar package for anyone who is looking to get started with the game.

“The Collection Starter Set is the perfect way for Disney-lovers to jump into and start collecting cards showing off their favorite characters and moments from Disney classics,” said Chase. “Collecting is such a huge part of every trading card game and we want to show how Disney Lorcana rewards players with every pack of cards they crack open.”

Fabled

Speaking of Fabled, set 9 is a truly anticipated set for Disney Lorcana fans, and that set just got even better with the reveal that it will finally bring the much-requested A Goofy Movie to the hit game. There will be plenty of Goofy Movie-themed cards, including Powerline, of course, and we can’t wait to see what they look like. Hopefully, we’ll get images of their big debut soon.

Other big details regarding Fabled are that favorite cards like Stitch (Rock Star), Winnie the Pooh (Hunny Wizard), and Tinkerbell (Giant Fairy) are coming back in Fabled, and that will tie into the new format that we’ll get to in a bit. There will also be new enchanted versions of Winnie the Pooh Hunny Wizard, and other favorites. Fabled will hit Prerelease on August 29th and then receive its full release on September 5th.

Iconic and Epic Rarities

At the moment, Disney Lorcana features 6 rarities, which include Common, Uncommon, Rare, Super Rare, Legendary, and Enchanted, but starting with Fabled, that will be moved up to 8 rarities. After many requests, there will be two new rarities in the game, including Epic and Iconic. Epic will be rarer than Legendary, but easier to find than Enchanted, while Iconic takes the top spot and will be rarer than Enchanted.

As you can see in the Elsa (Snow Queen) card, Epic cards look beautiful, and feature an “open air” card frame, special rainbow foil treatment, holofoil treatment on the icons, and gloss treatment on the art itself. These are alternate versions of existing cards, but as you can see, it won’t keep them from dazzling anyone who finds one.

The second new rarity is Iconic, and it looks to live up to that name. These are alternate versions of existing cards and feature full alternate artwork, but they go the extra mile with effects, as you can see in the Iconic Minnie Mouse (Brave Little Prince) below. Iconic Cards feature a custom lore star foil pattern and 3D hot stamp effects, and they simply look stunning.

You can also get a look at the new Set Champ card Maleficent (Monstrous Dragon), which looks incredible. One other important note is that the new Rarities will replace the foil in a Booster Pack just like Enchanted cards do now.

Set Rotation

One of the major shake-ups coming to the game starting in Fabled is the introduction of set rotation. Once set 9 releases, the first four Disney Lorcana sets will be rotated out of competitive play. That means The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, Into the Inklands, and Ursula’s Return will no longer be allowed in competitive play, and that process will repeat with year 2 sets when the time comes.

The important caveat to this is that not every card will be unusable from those sets. That’s because if a card is reprinted in Fabled (Set 9), that card will be eligible for competitive play, even if it was also included in those first four sets. That’s also why there are several reprinted cards being included in Fabled, as they are being graduated to the new environment and constructed play. The other noteworthy element is that if a card has been reprinted in Fabled, you can use any version of that card you already have in constructed play. The reprinted cards also won’t feature any differences from the original cards, so it’s the same art on both.

Infinity Format

So the main question you might have is what on earth do you do with all the cards you can’t use in competitive play, and thankfully, there’s an answer in the new Infinity Format. Infinity Constructed is a new format that allows you to use all of the cards you’ve collected and purchased throughout Lorcana’s lifecycle, and sets will never rotate out either, though both Constructed and Infinity will have their own separate banned list. The new Infinity Constructed format will be introduced later this year in the Challenge events.

Ravensburger is also gearing up for the World Championships at Walt Disney Resort, which will take place on June 28th and 29th, and you can check out the A Whole New World card below, though we are waiting for details on season two. Behind the scenes, Ravensburgher is also working on the Play Hub, which will allow local game stores to sign up for the program and have their Lorcana events all in one place, and then players can make their own accounts and sign up for these events without having to go to a bunch of different places. This should be up and running by the time of Fabled’s release.

Reign of Jafar

Last but certainly not least is Reign of Jafar, which is the next anticipated set for Disney Lorcana. Picking up from Archazia’s Island, Jafar has taken over the island and remade it in his image, and it’s up to you to stop his rampage. Reign of Jafar will hit prerelease on May 30th and will fully release on June 6th, and when it does, it will include a revamped Illumneer’s Quest.

The new Illumineer’s Quest has been upgraded to a full boxed experience, featuring a board instead of the old paper playmate and a more convenient and replayable package. It’s also not a boss battle this time around, as instead you and your allies will be trying to sneak into Jafar’s palace to steal the crown so no glimmer can access that power again.

Ravensburger also showed off a slew of new cards, including Jafar (Hight Sultan of Lorcana), Magic Carpet (Phantom Ring), Palace Guard (Spectral Sentry), Vanellope Von Schweetz (Spunky Speedster), Jasmine (Dual-Ink Steady Strategist), and Rapunzel (High Climber), and we even got a look at the stunning Jasmine (Steady Strategist) Enchanted.

Rise of Jafar will also feature the introduction of Bambi into Lorcana, with Bambi (Prince of the Forest), Flower (Shy Skunk), and Thumper (Young Bunny) all making appearances. Pluto will be the seasonal promo card for Set 8, and then we also got to see a priceless Yzma card that might be my favorite just because I get to yell “Pull the lever Krunk….wrong lever” every time I play it.

As for a digital version of Lorcana, it was said that there are no plans for a digital version of Lorcana at this time.

What did you think of Disney Lorcana's big reveals, and are you excited for Rise of Jafar and Fabled?