Disney Lorcana Reveals Original Character and Fabled Set First Details

Disney Lorcana is coming off of a stellar year, but Ravensburger is already hitting the ground running in 2025. The company behind the hit Disney trading card game had a few surprises up its sleeve at London Toy Fair, revealing a first look and a host of details on its next set Archazia’s Island, including an all new original character. That wasn’t all though, as we also got a look and first details on the Reign of Jafar set. There was one more big reveal though, as we got our first look at the set that comes after Jafar, and it will be titled Fabled. You can check out all of the images below.

First let’s talk about Archazia’s Island, which is set to release in March of this year. As you can see in the set’s packaging below, it will feature the debut of Lorcana’s first all-original character Archazia, who the set is now named after. As previously revealed, the set will feature characters from Bolt, Lady and the Tramp, Alice in Wonderland, and Encanto, which are also featured on the set’s Illumineer’s Trove.

Then there’s the new starter sets, which feature two stalwart Disney franchises in Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast. The Amethyst and Steel set features Jafar and Iago on the cover, while the Ruby and Sapphire set features Belle and The Beast. The new set will hit local game stores, Disney Stores, and Disney Parks on March 7th, and then will hit mass market retailers on March 21st.

Now let’s move to the set that will come after Archazia’s Island, which is Reign of Jafar. The new set received a release date of June 6th, and pre-release events will be held on May 30th. We also got the official description for the set, which sees Jafar taking over Archazia’s Island and setting things in his image. You can find the official description below.

“His Crown, His Realm. Jafar has taken over Archazia’s Island, corrupting the beautiful haven into his menacing fortress. His reign may just be the greatest threat that Lorcana has faced!”

The final big reveal was for the third set of 2025, which is titled Fabled. Not much is known about Fabled just yet, but we did get our first look at the artwork for the set, which you can see above, and we do know it is expected to hit in quarter 3 of 2025.

Mickey and Minnie are featured on the artwork this time around, so it seems a few more classic characters might be in the mix for the overall set, but we’ll have to wait and see.

What was your favorite reveal, and which set are you looking forward to most? You can talk all things Disney Lorcana and tabletop with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!