Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat? Disney Speedstorm season 6, “Under the Sea,” makes your collection complete with four new racers and six new circuits inspired by Disney’s 1989 animated classic The Little Mermaid. The new season from Gameloft — running from February 8 through April 1 — also comes complete with a new mid-season bonus racer, limited-time and seasonal events, and for the first time, underwater racing in the undersea kingdom of Atlantica.

Dive into the Disney Speedstorm season 6 guide below:

Disney Speedstorm Season 6 Guide: “Under the Sea”



“Under the Sea” adds four new season racers to the game: Ariel (Defender), Prince Eric (Speedster), King Triton (Brawler), and Ursula (Trickster).

How to Unlock Disney Speedstorm Little Mermaid Racers

Ariel: Unlockable through the premium tier of the Golden Pass (990 Tokens) or the Golden Pass Premium + 15 Tiers (1500 Tokens)

Prince Eric: Unlockable through the free tier of the Golden Pass (990 Tokens)

King Triton: Unlockable through the season-long Time Limited Event, “Tales of a Sea King”

Ursula: Unlockable through the Season Tour (9 Chapters)

Disney Speedstorm Season 6: The Little Mermaid Racers Unique Skills

ARIEL – RELIC HUNTER

• Normal Activation:Several relics from the human world are spawned on the track in frontof Ariel. Collecting each relic passively increases her top speed.

• Charged Activation: Ariel spends all collected relics and gains a speed boost.

URSULA – SEA WITCH

• Normal Activation: Ursula uses her two eel pets Flotsam and Jetsam to slow down Racers in front. Each eel follows a different adversary.

• Charged Activation:Ursula causes her opponents to make an unfortunate wish. She activatesan aura for several seconds. Whenever an opponent touches the aura, theygain the speed boost, but briefly lose the possibility of steering thekart.

PRINCE ERIC – SET SAIL

• Normal Activation:Prince Eric summons his half-ruined ship, and controls it in assisteddrive mode. The ship protects Eric from being stunned, and stunsopponents on touch.

• Charged Activation: The shiprushes forward without Eric, following the racetrack. It can stunseveral opponents and can take several hits before breaking down.

KING TRITON – TRITON’S TRIDENT

• Normal Activation: King Triton uses his trident to cast a beam of energy in front of him. The beam stuns opponents on hit.

• Charged Activation: King Triton uses his trident to send a wide tide backwards. The tide follows the race track and stuns opponents on hit.

Disney Speedstorm Season 6 Little Mermaid Crew Members



12 new crew members are available to power up your racers, and can be unlocked via the Golden Pass tiers, Season Tour rewards, and new Season Boxes in the shop: Ariel Season Box (Season Box Credit or 500 Tokens), King Triton Season Box (Season Box Credit or 500 Tokens), and Prince Eric Season Box (Season Box Credit or 500 Tokens).



– Flounder (Epic)

– Max (Epic)

– Sebastian (Epic)

– Flotsam and Jetsam (Epic)

– Scuttle (Rare)

– Grimsby (Rare)

– Chef Louis (Common)

– Ariel’s Sisters (Rare)

– The Seahorse Herald (Common)

– Glut (Common)

– Under the Sea Band (Common)

– Ursula’s Garden (Rare)

Disney Speedstorm Season 6 Racetrack: Atlantica

The new underwater racetrack Atlantica features six circuits:



– Siren Cove Speedway

– Dinglehopper Dash

– Undersea Grand Prix

– Ocean Odyssey

– Sea Witch Circuit

– Landlubber’s Rally

Disney Speedstorm Season 6 Mid-Season Racer

Disney Speedstorm season 5 Frozen “Let It Go” introduced three new bonus racers: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Ortensia, and WALL-E. This season, bonus racer EVE (Defender Class Racer) from Pixar’s Wall-E can be unlocked via an upcoming dedicated Time Limited Event.

Disney Speedstorm EVE Unique Skills



EVE – PLASMA CANNON

• Normal Activation:EVE uses her plasma cannon to stun nearby opponents. She activates astance and stuns the first 3 opponents that enter her visibility range.

• Charged Activation: EVE instantly cast several explosive projectiles forward.

Free Disney Speedstorm Code



Racers can redeem a free Disney Speedstorm season 6 gift pack — energy drink x30, energy drink duo x15, and energy drink trio x5 — with the code S6GIFT.

Disney Speedstorm is free to play on PC & consoles, including Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, andNintendo Switch.