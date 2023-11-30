Here's everything to know about Disney Speedstorm Season 5 Frozen: "Let It Go."

Do you want to build a racer? Disney Speedstorm Season 5 "Let It Go" — featuring new racers and racetracks inspired by Frozen — launched November 30, and Gameloft is gifting players upgrade parts, racer shards, and other freebies throughout the holiday (and Frozen) season. In addition to the free daily box and the daily specials reward, players can receive free items by logging in daily or activating free Disney Speedstorm codes. And for a limited time, players can save 40%—60% on racer shards packs through December 3 to power up or unlock racers from the Lilo & Stitch, Mickey and Friends, Monsters, Inc., Toy Story, and Walt Disney World collections.

Below, read our Disney Speedstorm Season 5 Frozen guide to find out how to unlock Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and Hans; how to receive free racer upgrades; how to redeem a free Disney Speedstorm code for the Frozen season, and more.

Disney Speedstorm Season 5 Advent Calendar: Day 1

Starting November 30, players can redeem a daily free gift in the shop: the new Disney Speedstorm Advent Calendar.



Day 1: Angel racer shards

Free Disney Speedstorm Code (November 2023)



Players who sign up for the official newsletter receive updates, exclusive sneak peeks — and free additional upgrade materials to upgrade Season 5 racers. In the game, navigate to the settings menu, "redeem a code," and enter the following code to receive free energy drink, energy drink duo, and energy drink trio: S5GIFT.

Disney Speedstorm Season 5 Free Gift: Compensation Rewards



Players who purchased Tokens or Founder's Packs before November 30 are eligible to receive a gift as compensation for the new shop price reductions. To redeem, access the Disney Speedstorm Frozen season in-game and you'll automatically unlock the following rewards:

100,000 Season Coins

5 Season Box Credits

5 Belle Racer Shards

5 Captain Jack Sparrow Racer Shards

5 Mike Wazowski Racer Shards

5 Randall Racer Shards

5 Figment Racer Shards

5 Bo Peep Racer Shards

5 Lilo Racer Shards

5 Minnie Mouse Racer Shards

5 Daisy Duck Racer Shards

5 Jafar Racer Shards

Disney Speedstorm Season 5 Seasonal Events



Racer Boost

Players also have a chance to level up their racers with the new Racer Boost limited event. Players can train racers of their choice: simply select any of your unlocked racers and complete objectives to earn upgrade rewards for that racer. (Rewards are based on the racer selected.) The timer for the free-to-play event refreshes every 24 hours, but players have the option to instantly reset the event for 150 Tokens. Also available is the classic daily challenge and the classic "It All Started with a Mouse" event, which lets players earn 1 Mickey Mouse shard each day to Star Level 5.



A Frozen Hearted Prince

Starting November 30, the 60-day limited event A Frozen Hearted Prince lets racers compete to reach milestones and gain rewards, including:

Hans racer shards

Ice Blocks upgrade parts

Han's Sword upgrade part

Energy Drinks

Racing Gloves

Crew Members (Duke of Weselton)

How to Unlock Disney Speedstorm Season 5 Frozen Racers



Elsa (Defender Class): unlockable for free via daily Time Limited Events that will reward players with a shard each day

Anna (Trickster Class): unlockable for free via the Season Tour

Olaf (Speedster Class): unlockable via the premium tier of the Golden Pass

Kristoff (Defender Class): unlockable via the free tier of the Golden Pass

Hans (Brawler Class): unlockable for free via a season-long Time Limited Event

Speedstorm Frozen Racer Unique Skills

ELSA – ICE MAGIC

• Normal Activation: Elsa casts a frost beam forward. Rival Racers who hit the beam have their steering frozen.

• Charged Activation: Elsa spawns ice walls behind her kart which will stun any rival Racers who hit them.

ANNA – LOVE THAW

• Normal Activation: Anna fills her Manual Boost bar very quickly.

• Charged Activation: Anna creates an aura around her kart that grants her invulnerability and fills her Manual Boost extremely quickly. Rival Racers who enter the AOE of the aura all gain invulnerability.

OLAF – SNOWFALL

• Normal Activation: Olaf throws snowballs in front of him, stunning any rival Racers the snowballs hit.

• Charged Activation: Olaf leaves a snow flurry trail behind his kart. Rival Racers who hit the trail have their steering frozen.

KRISTOFF – SURVIVAL SKILLS

• Normal Activation: Kristoff's reindeer Sven, charges forward, stunning any rival Racers he knocks out of the way.

• Charged Activation: Kristoff throws burning blankets behind his kart, which stun any rival Racers they hit.

HANS – ROYAL INFLUENCE

• Normal Activation: Hans becomes invisible. He will stun the first rival Racer he collides with and become visible again.

• Charged Activation: Hans fires volleys of arrows and spears in front of his kart, stunning any rival Racers they hit.

New Frozen Season 5 Crew Members

Sven

Bruni

Grand Pabbie

Snowgies

Royal Guards

Bulda

Oaken

King Agnarr

Queen Iduna

Lieutenant Mattias

Trolls

Marshmallow

Sitron

Duke of Weselton

Erik and Francis

Disney Speedstorm Season 5 Tracks: Arendelle Circuits



The North Mountain

Snow-covered Kingdom

The Village

Sheets of Ice

Icy Road to the Palace

The Frozen Pass

Icy Winter

Forging Ahead

The Sky's Awake

Disney Speedstorm Season 5 Midseason Racers



The new bonus racers this season are Oswald (Trickster Class), Ortensia (Speedster Class), and WALL•E (Speedster Class). You can unlock these new racers during dedicated Time Limited Events.



Disney Speedstorm is free to play on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, XBox Series X/S, XBox One, Steam, Windows, and iOS.

Follow ComicBook for more Disney Speedstorm updates.