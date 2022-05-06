Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Custom Xbox Series S and Controllers Revealed

✖

Xbox and Marvel Studios have teamed up to create a limited-edition custom Xbox Series S and Xbox Wireless Controllers inspired by the upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. According to the announcement, the artwork on the custom console and controllers was "inspired by key characters from the film." And Xbox is giving the whole thing away to one lucky sweepstakes winner.

"The customized Xbox Series S console features Gargantos, the giant, green, one-eyed octopus from another dimension who is one of the film's most dangerous villains," states Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in Chief, in the blog post announcing the custom console and controllers. "In addition to the console, Xbox is revealing wireless controllers modeled after four of the upcoming film's main characters: Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), as well as Wong (Benedict Wong), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). Each controller will feature distinctive and recognizable components and textures from the characters' costumes."

You can check out what the custom Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Xbox Series S console and Xbox Wireless Controllers look like for yourself below:

Enter the Multiverse with Xbox and Marvel Studios in the "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" custom console and controller sweepstakes. Learn more: https://t.co/G3vtfbtdIc — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) April 29, 2022

Per the official sweepstakes rules, folks need only to follow the @Xbox Twitter account and retweet the above promotional post with the hashtag #DoctorStrangeXboxSweepstakes. Doing so will receive one entry into the sweepstakes, with one entry total allowed per person and Twitter account. Additionally, you must continue to follow @Xbox on Twitter for at least seven days following the entry period as that is how the winner will be contacted after a random drawing.

As for the movie itself, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to release in theaters on May 6th and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The movie is directed by Sam Raimi. You might like to check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox in general or the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

What do you think about the new custom Xbox Series S console themed after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Are you looking forward to checking out the latest and greatest MCU movie when it releases in theaters? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things movies and gaming!