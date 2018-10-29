‘Double Switch’ Also Making the Jump To Nintendo Switch

Earlier this month, we reported the news that the Sega CD "classic" Double Switch would be making the jump to PlayStation 4 and PC, bringing all the thug-trapping, Corey Haim-repping action that you can possibly handle. Well, there's more where that came from, as Screaming Villains has just confirmed another platform for the game.

While speaking with the team at On the Shelf, the developer confirmed that the game is also coming to Nintendo Switch, set for release sometime in January. It appears that it's working with Limited Run Games on bringing the game to the platform, which means we won't just get it digitally, but there will also be a physical release, similar to what the duo did with Night Trap earlier this year. (That's not 100 percent confirmed yet, but Limited Run has become quite known for its physical releases, which are high in demand.)

Here's the full lowdown on what to expect from Double Switch: 25th Anniversary Edition. The trailer is above, and as corny as you'd expect it to be.

Welcome to the Edward Arms, a stately turn-of-the-century mansion full of intrigue and shady characters who, like the Edward Arms itself, are never as they seem. At first, you must watch rooms closely, trapping any intruders with ingenious hidden devices.

But in this treacherous world of secrets within secrets, everyone's got an angle. You've got to figure out what it is or the trapper will become the trapped, and the shocking secret of the Edward Arms will remain forever a mystery.

Enter the mysterious world of the Edward Arms mansion.

Control a state-of-the-art security system wired into the building.

Take part in the many simultaneous sub-plots as you sleuth to solve the ultimate mystery.

Should you capture or protect the mansion's weird and wild inhabitants and intruders? It's not so easy to tell friends from enemies…..

Hollywood quality production, cast and entertainment.

Directed by Mary Lambert.

Over 20 intriguing characters in 7 different locations.

Starring Corey Haim, Debbie Harry and R. Lee Ermey.

Musical score by Thomas Dolby.

Now if we can just get Screaming Villains to give Sewer Shark another chance…

(Hat tip to Nintendo Everything for the scoop!)